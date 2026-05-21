(CNN) — A record 274 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, the highest number to reach the summit from the mountain’s south side in a single day, a Nepali hiking official said.

That is nearly 50 more than the previous high of 223 set on May 22, 2019, though the overall number was higher that day because some climbers reached the summit from the mountain’s northern side in Tibet. China issued no permits to climb the north face this year, according to reports.

Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, confirmed the figure to CNN, crediting good weather conditions and the large number of climbers waiting to ascend the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak. Strong winds are forecast for later in the week, Bhandari said.

Overcrowding has been a growing problem on Everest for years, with one infamous 2019 photo taken by climber Nirmal Purja showing a long line of climbers huddling on an exposed ridge waiting to reach the summit. He told CNN at the time that there were roughly 320 people in the queue to the top in an area known as the “death zone”.

The world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, has a key window in spring for alpinists hoping to reach the summit, usually occurring in mid-to-late May. Harsh winter winds ease during this time, allowing climbers a better opportunity to push for the top.

This year, the annual spring climbing season got underway after a blockage on the route to the summit caused disruptions for hundreds of hopeful climbers.

Glacial ice impeding the path kept alpinists stuck at Base Camp as specialised high-altitude workers known as “icefall doctors” worked for weeks to remove the large frozen block, known as a serac.

The route was eventually unblocked on May 13, but the delay sparked fears of overcrowding on the mountain due to the buildup of climbers and the shorter window for them to reach the summit.

Nepal has issued nearly 500 permits to climb the mountain this year.

Climbers walk in a long queue as they head to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal, on May 18. (Purnima Shrestha/Reuters via CNN Newsource)