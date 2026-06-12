New regional cyber security institute launched

A new chapter in cybersecurity, digital trust and resilience has begun in the Caribbean with the official launch of the Caribbean Chartered Institute of Cyber and Information Security (CYCIS).

Founder and Chairman Edward Millington described the launch as a significant milestone, noting that the institution brings together more than 26 CARICOM member states while engaging the private sector, governments and international partners in advancing digital trust and operational resilience across the region.

Mr Millington said the Caribbean must proactively prepare itself for the rapidly evolving digital landscape, just as countries around the world are doing.

He stressed that building a strong and resilient digital future will require sustained investment in advanced technologies, stronger cybersecurity frameworks and a culture of innovation capable of protecting communities from emerging digital threats.

According to the Chairman, the institute is expected to play a key role in strengthening cybersecurity capacity and promoting best practices throughout the Caribbean.