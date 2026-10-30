Students at the Barbados Vocational Training Board (BVTB) are expected to benefit from enhanced hands-on training with the introduction of new skid steer and backhoe simulators.

The Training Board officially launched the new pieces of equipment at the C. Lomer Alleyne Skills Training Centre in Sayes Court, Christ Church, today.

The initiative aims to better prepare trainees to operate heavy-duty equipment in the field.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Technological and Vocational Training Sandra Husbands said the initiative highlights the Training Board’s commitment to embracing innovation and improving the quality of technical training.

She further explained the significance of the new equipment, while noting that plans are in place to introduce more simulators.