A new tissue culture lab for agriculture is on the horizon. That’s the word from Acting Chief Agricultural Officer, Barney Callendar.

Speaking at the opening gala of the Barbados Orchid Society’s Orchid Show, Callendar, in his keynote address, spoke to the importance of orchids on the island.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security plans to show its support to the society with the opening of the lab.

Callendar says the lab has the capacity to generate more than 100 orchids a day.

Mr Callendar also asked the society to come on board with the Home Agricultural Station.

He says a partnership is both beneficial to the ministry and the Barbados Orchid Society.