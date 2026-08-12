The solution for the re-opening of the Suarez Brothers Circus has reportedly been found, with a new venue being identified.

Members of the circus crew could be seen working on the site this afternoon at the junction of the Belle and the ABC Highway, showing clear signs that the relocation process was in full effect.

Chairs and other aspects of the circus that were set up under the big tents were being dismantled and placed in crates and large plastic bags, to be stored in the large containers they were transported in.

The Suarez Brothers Circus opened at the International Botanical Gardens near the Belle Junction on August 7, marking its return after 20 years.

However, local authorities temporarily shut it down and suspended shows due to environmental and regulatory requirements.