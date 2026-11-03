(CNN) — A child in Lewis County, New York, has died after contracting measles, officials announced on Monday. It is the state’s first measles-related death in 30 years.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease.”

“This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses,” she wrote.

The New York State and Lewis County health departments issued a joint statement expressing condolences for the death and urging New Yorkers to stay up to date with their vaccinations.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child’s family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” the statement said.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications and death. Vaccination is the best protection against measles,” it added.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are recommended during childhood, providing 97 per cent protection against measles infection.

Surging measles cases prompted Hochul to declare a statewide disaster emergency last month. As of October 24, 178 cases had been reported across New York, according to the state and Lewis County health departments. Lewis County reported 15 cases as of October 14, all among people who had not received the MMR vaccine.

In a statement to CNN on Monday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had deployed epidemiologists and other experts at the state’s request to work alongside state health officials.

The team is providing “surveillance, data analysis, strategic planning, and other outbreak response support”.

Measles typically causes about one in five unvaccinated people to be hospitalised, according to the CDC. As many as one in 20 children with measles develop pneumonia, the most common cause of death from the disease in young children. One in every 1,000 children with measles will develop encephalitis, or brain swelling.

More than 4,800 measles cases have been reported across the US this year, according to the CDC – the highest number since 1991, almost a decade before measles was declared eliminated in the country. More than a quarter of those cases have been in Pennsylvania, which has reported five measles-related deaths.

The Pan American Health Organisation, an arm of the World Health Organisation, is scheduled to hold a measles elimination commission meeting next week. The US is widely expected to lose the elimination status it has held since 2000.

Public health experts have largely attributed the rise in measles cases in the US to declining vaccination rates, although the increase in cases has prompted a surge in immunisations in some areas.

In 2024, 93 per cent of US children aged three had received at least one MMR dose, according to data from the CDC’s National Immunisation Surveys. This was below the 95 per cent threshold needed to prevent outbreaks of the highly contagious disease. However, in 2025 – a year marked by the nation’s first measles deaths in decades – the vaccination rate among three-year-olds rose to 97 per cent.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn widespread criticism for his response to measles outbreaks, including downplaying the immunity provided by the MMR vaccine. In Pennsylvania, the measles-related deaths have also sparked a war of words between Kennedy and state officials.

President Donald Trump has also repeated misinformation about vaccines, including linking them to autism and saying that children have “a tremendous amount of vaccines” put in their bodies.

In its statement on Monday, HHS said: “Our hearts go out to the family mourning this tragic loss.

“Secretary Kennedy and CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz continue to make clear that the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles.”

In her statement, Hochul said that “vaccination remains our best protection against the heartbreak of another family losing a child to measles”.

“In New York, we will continue to stand by proven public health measures and do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy,” she wrote.