Newly appointed BHTA Chairman calls for shared responsibility in tourism

The success of tourism is not achieved by policy alone, but ultimately through the dedication and passion of the people involved.

This powerful message was delivered by newly appointed Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Kelly-Ann Payne, during her inaugural speech at the Association’s Annual General Meeting held at Sandals Resort today.

She reminded everyone that while effective policies and strategic plans are important, it is the commitment, stewardship and active participation of individuals within the tourism sector that truly drive success.

Ms. Payne urged all those involved in tourism, from hoteliers to tour operators, from Government officials to local communities, to embrace their responsibility as stewards of the industry.

She said if tourism is genuinely the business to which they are dedicated, then protecting and nurturing it must be a shared responsibility.

Her call to action encourages collaboration, innovation and a united effort to ensure the sustainable growth and resilience of Barbados’ tourism industry, which is vital to the country’s economy and cultural heritage.