Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Stephen Herbert has urged a group of newly appointed constables to support one another, stressing that teamwork is essential for success.

His remarks came as 26 members of the Special Constabulary officially advanced in their policing careers, transitioning to the rank of Police Constable within the Barbados Police Service.

The Acting ACP spoke at the transition ceremony held at the Hastings Police Station, where the officers were formally sworn in and reminded that the road ahead will require commitment, discipline, and teamwork.