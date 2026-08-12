The National Housing Corporation says it is investigating a matter involving an elderly woman who is appealing for assistance after leaks in her home left her battling mould and water damage.

Ninety-year-old Merle Cox, who lives in a Government unit at Princess Royal Avenue in The Pine, says the situation is unbearable.

She suspects the water may be coming from an upstairs apartment and wants the relevant authorities to address the issue. According to Ms Cox, the problem has been ongoing for the past three months.

She says worrying about the situation is affecting her health and is calling for it to be rectified urgently.