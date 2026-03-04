NHC tackles vandalism and maintenance challenges Valerie High-Rise

The National Housing Corporation has been forced to install security cameras in the elevators at the Valerie high-rise residential housing development.

General Manager, Ian Gill, confirmed that this action was taken in response to a series of vandalism incidents at the state-owned building.

The NHC is also facing challenges with tenant maintenance at the high-rise.

Chief Estate Officer, William Clarke, says even after units are repaired, they quickly fall back into disrepair.

He adds that plans are underway for extensive roof repairs and other structural work to improve the building in the near future.

The National Housing Corporation has been forced to install security cameras in the elevators at the Valerie high-rise residential housing development.

General Manager, Ian Gill, confirmed that this action was taken in response to a series of vandalism incidents at the state-owned building.

The NHC is also facing challenges with tenant maintenance at the high-rise.

Chief Estate Officer, William Clarke, says even after units are repaired, they quickly fall back into disrepair.

He adds that plans are underway for extensive roof repairs and other structural work to improve the building in the near future.