The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is once again set to offer artists a platform to express their cultural perspectives on the nation’s past, present and future.

Chief Cultural Officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Andrea Wells, made the announcement yesterday during the media launch of NIFCA 2026.

Ms Wells says the festival aims to foster creativity and cultural dialogue, encouraging artists to engage with significant themes that resonate within the community.

She says this year’s festival promises to showcase a diverse range of artistic expressions, reflecting the collective aspirations of the nation.

She shares some details while thanking corporate supporters of the festival.