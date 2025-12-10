Nigeria and Barbados strengthen bilateral relations

Barbados’ High Commissioner to Ghana, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, today presented her letters of credence as High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This important diplomatic ceremony marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Barbados and Nigeria.

Formal diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1970.

Barbados’ engagement in Nigeria has long been supported by its Honorary Consul, distinguished business leader Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, who continues to play a constructive role in strengthening ties.

During the ceremony at the Presidential Villa, High Commissioner Bynoe-Sutherland received a warm welcome from senior Nigerian government officials.

She stood for the national anthems of both Barbados and Nigeria and participated in a ceremonial inspection of the guard, symbolic elements underscoring the dignity and importance of the occasion.

The High Commissioner says she is pleased to create history for her country and notes her team stands ready to deepen existing diplomatic, commercial, cultural, and health exchanges with Nigeria.

Ambassador Bynoe-Sutherland says she is appreciative of Senior Minister Kerrie Symmonds and the committed teams at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Barbados and at the High Commission, whose dedication made this achievement possible.

The presentation of credentials formally empowers the High Commissioner to advance Barbados’ interests in Nigeria and to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, health partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges.