Nine charged following attack on visitor in St. Michael

Six men and three male juveniles have been formally charged with serious bodily harm, multiple counts of robbery and violent disorder in connection with an attack on a 25-year-old visitor near the Savvy On The Bay complex on Bay Street.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 17th, 2026, when the visitor was allegedly attacked by a group after attempting to retrieve a gold chain that had been snatched from his neck.

Among those charged are:

Joshua Greg Belgrave, 21, of St. Hill Road, Carrington Village, St. Michael

Addagio Marlon Bostic, 18, of Laynes Gap, Martindales Road, St. Michael

Leonardo Ricardo Allsopp, 26, of Grassfield Gap, Stevenson Road, Delamare Land, St. Michael

Chad Seon Codrington, 18, of Licorish Village, My Lords Hill, St. Michael

Donte Ricardo Sealy, 18, of Carrington Village, Murrals Road, St. Michael

Seth Ethan Nathaniel, 23, of Blackmans Road, Carrington Village, St. Michael

The three male juveniles were also charged in connection with the matter.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today.