NISSS confirms successful second Cost of Living Cash Credit disbursement

The National Insurance and Social Security Service has confirmed the successful completion of the second disbursement of the Government of Barbados Cost of Living Cash Credit on May 20th, 2026.

The update was provided in a press release issued by the agency.

According to the statement, Cost of Living Cash Credit payments were distributed to 56,259 eligible registered beneficiaries, representing an increase of 1,959 recipients compared with the April 2026 disbursement.

A combined total of 5.6 million dollars was paid from the Consolidated Fund of Barbados.

Of the total payments made, 34,945 were direct bank deposits, while 21,314 cheques were mailed to beneficiaries.

The release explained that the increase in recipients reflected the inclusion of welfare recipients identified by the Social Empowerment Agency, as well as expanded access to 2025 income year data provided by the Barbados Revenue Authority, which allowed the NISSS to verify and process additional eligible individuals.

Officials also noted that persons deemed eligible who received their first payment in May 2026 also received their April payment during the same cycle through a separate cheque or direct bank deposit.