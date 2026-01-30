NNP Leader says Government could ease cost of living
Political leader of the New National Party, Kemar Stuart, says the government has room to ease the cost of living but is choosing not to.
Stuart made the remarks while canvassing in St. John, noting that residents repeatedly raised concerns about rising supermarket prices and the general cost of everyday living.
He also challenged recent comments by the Governor of the Central Bank, who reported economic growth but cautioned against reducing taxes.