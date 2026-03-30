No ambiguity on Grooming Policy for Trinity Term

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman is promising the National Grooming Policy will be fully reinforced next term.

He says there will be no ambiguity when the third term of the 2025–2026 school year begins.

Minister Blackman says ahead of that Trinity term, the Ministry will be making it very clear what discipline in grooming must look like.

He served notice while addressing the Lester Vaughn School Speech Day and Prize Giving Ceremony today.

And the Education Minister had a special message for female students.