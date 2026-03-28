No increase in egg prices expected, says BAS CEO

Barbadian consumers should not expect any increase in egg prices.

That is the word today from the Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul. He is urging the public to have faith in the industry.

Speaking at the start of an egg and poultry farmers’ meeting at the offices of the BAS, he emphasised that farmers need to be made aware of the potential challenges due to the current global uncertainties.

The BAS CEO also said that farmers stand to benefit from a fifteen thousand dollar rebate on a roof coating, which should bring new life to the sector.