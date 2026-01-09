No plans to halt business at Savvy on the Bay, says Minister

The Minister of Housing, Christopher Gibbs, is assuring business owners operating from the property known as Savvy on the Bay, Bay Street, St. Michael, that there is no intention by Government to cease or interrupt their operations.

While Government has begun the process to acquire the adjacent car park area, with notices to appear in the press as part of that process, it has been insistent from the start that plans for the area have always included the existing businesses.

Minister Gibbs stressed that Government has been straightforward from the beginning.