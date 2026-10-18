Barbados’ Noah Campbell has claimed the Quiksilver Longboard Classic in Belgium with a dramatic last-minute surge to seal the title today.

Competing in difficult and changing conditions, Campbell built momentum throughout the competition, winning each round on his way to the final.

He posted scores of 6.5 in the first round, 11.5 in round two and a day-best 17.5 in round three, before scoring 13 points to win his semi-final heat and book his place in the title decider.

But it was in the final that Campbell produced his most dramatic moment. With first and second place changing hands, he needed a score of 4.51 to take the lead.

With just a minute remaining, he paddled back into position and found the wave he needed, sealing the title with a total of 10.75, just a quarter-point ahead of Belgium’s Camilla Kindt, who finished second on 10.50.