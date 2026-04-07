Jacqueline Norgrove has successfully defended her title as the fastest fish boner at this year’s Flow Oistins Fish Festival.

She says this marks her fifth win in the annual competition, which has become a key highlight of the festival.

Ms Norgrove previously won the title in 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2025, and now again this year.

Fisher vendor Tyrone Shorey, who says he has won the title 21 times, is urging organisers to make the competition more exciting by introducing a blindfolded segment.

The annual street festival came to a climax last night.