President of the National Organisation of Women (NOW), Melissa Savoury-Gittens, has taken issue with Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey’s comment about younger females taking a hit on older men’s pockets.

Savoury-Gittens says some women felt disrespected by the Minister’s comments he made during debate on the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2026.

Minister Humphrey indicated family members are concerned about the behaviour of some older men when they find themselves in relationships with younger females.

He said it seems to be the impression of family members that the younger female is enjoying a financial relationship solely.

However, the NOW President believes the Minister’s comment lacks evidence and is sending the wrong message that women prey on men.

And Savoury-Gittens says at the same time it can also be argued that there are older women who are taking advantage of younger men, though there is no evidence to prove such.

The NOW President says the organisation is encouraging that public discourse on this sensitive topic be measured and evidence-based.