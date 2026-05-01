The continued rise in crime remains a concern for the National Union of Public Workers.

General Secretary Richard Green says the union will continue to champion safety for all workers.

He shared the view while delivering the union’s May Day message.

Additionally, Mr. Green says the NUPW will advocate for improvements in working conditions through fair wages, reasonable conditions and collective bargaining.

He notes Barbadian workers are dealing with a higher cost of living, as prices for essentials like food, transport and housing continue to rise.

Mr. Green says increased workplace stress from longer hours and heavier workloads is adding to workers’ challenges.