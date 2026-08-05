Barbadian sprinter Anyia Nurse has advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100 metres at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene.

Running in lane seven, Nurse finished third in heat eight with a time of 11.44 seconds.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 9:05 p.m., with Nurse set to run in lane eight of the first semi-final.

Ashlyn Simmons finished eighth in heat five of the women’s 800 metres in a time of 2 minutes, 16.64 seconds and did not qualify for the final.

In the field events, Jayden Walcott advanced to the final of the men’s shot put with a throw of 18.86 metres.