Shakeem Nurse and Mark “Venom” Griffith will meet in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s final of the Barbados Road Tennis Open on Saturday night at the Wildey Gym.

Nurse, the defending men’s champion, produced a stunning comeback from a set down to beat Dario Hinds in a high-stakes semi-final, while Griffith booked his place with a convincing straight-sets triumph over Davien “Force Ripe” Taylor.

In the women’s competition, defending champion Sheldene Walrond once again got the better of Rachel Smith to advance to the final, while former champion Kim Holder also secured her place in the title match after defeating teenager Kezia Blunt.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.