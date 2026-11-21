WASHINGTON, CMC – The Organisation of American States (OAS) is proposing a series of measures to strengthen security at Haiti’s ports and maritime trade routes, including the establishment of an interagency port control centre, improved surveillance and secure corridors for humanitarian and commercial cargo.

In a new report, the OAS outlines recommendations aimed at combating illicit trafficking, protecting critical infrastructure and supporting Haiti’s recovery.

The report presents the outcomes of the 2026 OAS Conference on Maritime and Port Security in Haiti, held in Panama City on March 18 and 19, as part of the organisation’s Action Plan for Haiti.

The conference brought together representatives from 11 OAS member states, one observer country, 12 international and multilateral organisations, Haitian institutions and regional experts.

Among the recommendations is the creation of a Port Control Centre to coordinate the agencies responsible for securing ports and their maritime approaches.

The report also proposes integrating surveillance and information-sharing through a single platform, supported by radar, satellite imagery and vessel identification systems.

Other measures include strengthening security at port terminals and along logistics corridors through access controls, cameras, lighting and escorts for humanitarian and commercial cargo.

The OAS is also recommending improved professional standards for maritime and port personnel through certification, regional training and anti-corruption measures.

It further calls for modernising the legal framework and securing sustainable funding for port security, including the possible establishment of a dedicated fund financed through fees.

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin said the initiative formed part of the organisation’s commitment to Haiti’s security, stability and recovery.

“Supporting Haiti in protecting its ports and trade routes helps ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it and that the country restores essential conditions for its development,” he said.

The report recommends combining immediate security improvements with longer-term institutional reforms under the leadership of Haitian authorities, supported by regional and international partners.

The OAS said the document would be made available to member states, international organisations and agencies implementing cooperation projects in Haiti to guide planning and coordination and help translate the recommendations into measurable improvements.

It also identifies maritime and port security as important to Haiti’s wider stability, noting that safer maritime operations could help curb the trafficking of firearms, narcotics and other goods, protect legitimate trade and facilitate humanitarian assistance.

The analysis gives particular attention to the maritime and port infrastructure of Port-au-Prince, whose stabilisation the OAS considers essential to economic recovery and national security.

The initiative was prepared by several OAS departments and specialised bodies, including the Executive Secretariats of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism, the Inter-American Committee on Ports and the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission.