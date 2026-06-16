Oasis crowned NSC Futsal champions admin Published: June 16, 2026 | Updated: June 16, 2026 1 minute read Oasis are the champions of the NSC Futsal Competition after defeating De Gramme 4-2 in the final at the Wildey Gym. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: Minister Symmonds: Medical Products Bill will create opportunities for young peopleNext: T.M.R Sales & Service captures Charles Belle Challenge Trophy Related Stories 1 minute read MP Browne welcomes regulation of herbal and enhancement products admin June 16, 2026 1 minute read T.M.R Sales & Service captures Charles Belle Challenge Trophy Grace-Anne Smith June 16, 2026 1 minute read Minister Symmonds: Medical Products Bill will create opportunities for young people admin June 16, 2026 1 minute read Minister warns of illegal drugs being imported as vitamins admin June 16, 2026 1 minute read Snorkeller dies following marine collision off Holetown Beach admin June 16, 2026 2 minutes read Sports Minister outlines priorities for national federations admin June 16, 2026 Regional News MP Browne welcomes regulation of herbal and enhancement products 1 MP Browne welcomes regulation of herbal and enhancement products June 16, 2026 T.M.R Sales & Service captures Charles Belle Challenge Trophy 2 T.M.R Sales & Service captures Charles Belle Challenge Trophy June 16, 2026 Oasis crowned NSC Futsal champions 3 Oasis crowned NSC Futsal champions June 16, 2026 Minister Symmonds: Medical Products Bill will create opportunities for young people 4 Minister Symmonds: Medical Products Bill will create opportunities for young people June 16, 2026