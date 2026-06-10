Oasis makes strong start in NSC Invitational Futsal Tournament
Oasis were the biggest winners when the National Sports Council Invitational Futsal Tournament kicked off over the weekend at the Wildey Gymnasium.
Oasis defeated NSC Tridents by a massive 13-2 scoreline.
In other results, Central Bank got the better of Lalu Goodridge’s Legacy 4-2, while De Gramme edged Republic Bank 3-2.
Following the opening day of competition, Central Bank sit at the top of the standings with a perfect 3-0 record.
The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday.