Oasis were the biggest winners when the National Sports Council Invitational Futsal Tournament kicked off over the weekend at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Oasis defeated NSC Tridents by a massive 13-2 scoreline.

In other results, Central Bank got the better of Lalu Goodridge’s Legacy 4-2, while De Gramme edged Republic Bank 3-2.

Following the opening day of competition, Central Bank sit at the top of the standings with a perfect 3-0 record.

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday.