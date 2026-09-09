O’Brien Antonio Franklyn remanded to Dodds

Forty-eight-year-old O’Brien Antonio Franklyn of Quarry Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, has been remanded to Dodds Prison following a court appearance today.

He has been charged in connection with an allegation of serious bodily harm to Andre Harry.

Harry, of The Ivy, St Michael, was identified as the man who died following a stabbing near the Vendors Market on Fairchild Street on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Franklyn appeared before Acting Magistrate Jared Richards in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court. He was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence.

He is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.