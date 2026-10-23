Ocean Re and AIIM eye expansion amid positive captive market outlook

A one-stop shop for risk transfer solutions for clients.

That’s how the general manager of Ocean Re and American International Insurance Managers (AIIM) Stefan Hinds,described the companies on the sidelines of the BIBA Global Business Conference at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle today.

He tells The Business Report that the captive market looks good and that expansion for the offshore company is in the works.

The company official says that, as part of their outreach programme, a small putting strip was created.