Odwin and SMU qualify for NCAA Women’s Championship

Emily Odwin and Southern Methodist University have qualified for the NCAA Division One Women’s Golf Championship.

The team needed to finish in the top five of the Waco Regional, which concluded today at Ridgewood Country Club, to secure their third trip to the NCAA Championship in the last four seasons.

SMU placed first in the qualifier, with Odwin finishing in 10th position at two-under par, helping the Dallas-based university to a combined score of 17-under par as they won by six strokes.

The 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is scheduled for May 22nd to 27th in California.