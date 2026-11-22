A superb seven-under-par 65 in today’s final round provided a spectacular finish to Barbadian Emily Odwin’s campaign at the 2026 LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Alabama.

After slipping 26 places down the leaderboard to 47th following yesterday’s third round, Odwin produced an excellent performance over the final 18 holes, carding a seven-under-par 65 to surge up the standings and secure a joint 19th-place finish.

Her final-round display brought her four-round total to 276, ten under par, following earlier rounds of 70, 69 and 72.

The performance could prove significant for Odwin, as a top-25 finish and ties would earn LPGA Tour membership for 2027. However, the five-round, 90-hole qualifying format means her previous scores will also factor into the final standings.