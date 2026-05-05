Odwin named SMU Student-Athlete of the Year again

Top Barbados golfer Emily Odwin has once again been named Student-Athlete of the Year at Southern Methodist University.

Odwin, who recently made history as the first Barbadian to compete in the Augusta Women’s National, continues to shine on the collegiate stage.

She is widely regarded as the university’s most consistent golfer, holding the lowest scoring average in the history of their golf programme.

In addition to her exploits on the greens, the BOA’s 2025 Senior Female Athlete of the Year has an excellent academic grade point average of 3.76.

In accepting the award at the school’s 2026 Pony Awards ceremony, Odwin said the achievement was made possible through the strong support system around her, crediting those who have backed and encouraged her throughout her journey.

Odwin will be back on the greens this weekend, competing in the NCAA Regionals.