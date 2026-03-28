After a fire claimed the life of 51-year-old Shanell Smith yesterday, Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance and Member of Parliament for St,Michael West, Chris Gibbs, urged Barbadians to be careful in and around their properties.

The fire destroyed a home last evening in his constituency, along Bank Hall Main Road, St Michael.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Henderson Patrick urged property owners to be more careful.

According to police reports, the fire began about 2:45 p.m.

After fire officers extinguished the blaze and were examining the building, Smith’s unresponsive body was discovered.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can assist the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477; Police Emergency at 211; or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500.