An official charged with spearheading legal efforts to look after the welfare of the nation’s children is concerned about the number of teenagers coming into conflict with the law.

Director of the Social Care Delivery and Support Directorate, Social Empowerment Agency, Roseann Richards, is also raising concerns about the way some young boys seem disengaged from family life and are seemingly disinterested in what is happening in the educational space.

Ms. Richards was addressing the opening of the Blueprint: Designing the Man You Want to Be workshop for schoolboys.

The Director says the 40 schoolboys will be exposed to topics such as The Silent Script: Exploring Child Maltreatment, The Digital Frontier, and Navigating Peer Pressure and the Ripple Effect of Criminal Choices, among others.