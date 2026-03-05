Officials take proactive steps to prevent child labour in Barbados

Child labour is not a major concern in Barbados, but officials say they are taking proactive steps to ensure it stays that way.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Faye Prescod, says there have been no reported cases of child labour in Barbados in recent years.

She made the comments during the ministry’s National Child Labour Forum.

Ms Prescod says the ministry is continuing its efforts to ensure child labour does not become an issue in Barbados.

She says the National Child Labour Forum, which brought together students, teachers and other stakeholders, is one such initiative.