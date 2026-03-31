The first set of athletes on the Barbados contingent left the island today for the 53rd CARIFTA Games in Grenada.

However, before they departed, 18 of the 63 athletes who hail from the Elite Track Club had a treat, meeting former club member and Olympian Jonathan Jones.

Jones, who now trains with head coach Gary Evans at the Empire Athletics Group in Florida, gave the athletes a pep talk.

It was held at the office of sponsors Co-operators General Insurance, where the participants were presented with gear and exercise equipment.

Head coach Ramon Armstrong echoed Jones’ sentiments, as he reminded the athletes to keep focused.

The second section of the CARIFTA team leaves the island tomorrow.