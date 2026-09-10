Barbadian Olympian and national coach Kierre Beckles has been selected to represent Barbados at the Nike TAFISA CANOC Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway Workshop.

The two-day regional workshop will be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines on 18 and 19 September, as part of a partnership between Nike, the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA), and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

The initiative aims to address gender disparities in sport by equipping coaches with the tools to attract and retain more girls, build body confidence, and create safe and supportive sporting environments.

Beckles, a 2016 Rio Olympian, is a former 100-metre hurdler, 15-time national champion and former national record holder.

She now serves as a physical education teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary School and head coach of the Bosen Academy Track Club.

Beckles has also served as a Barbados national coach at the CARIFTA Games and the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships.

She says the programme will further equip her to help young female athletes feel safe, valued and empowered to reach their full potential.

The Barbados Olympic Association says Beckles’ experience as an Olympian, educator and coach makes her an ideal representative for the initiative, which seeks to advance gender equity in sport across the region.