Omar Ricardo Best wanted by Police

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Omar Ricardo Best, 32 years old, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Best, whose last known address is 2nd Avenue, Vauxhall, Christ Church, is approximately five feet eleven inches (5’11”) tall, slim build, and of dark brown complexion.

He is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney at law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Omar Ricardo Best is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at 418 2608 or 418 2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.