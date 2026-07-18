One man is dead and a police officer injured following a shooting incident which occurred around 6:03 p.m. yesterday, Friday, July 17, along Fairfield Street, at its junction with Bay Street.

According to police, initial investigations have revealed that a man had been arrested in connection with an assault on a female.

The man was seen and identified by the female and, while he was being transported in a police vehicle, allegedly attempted to disarm the police officer by pulling the officer’s firearm.

A struggle ensued, resulting in the police officer being shot.

The suspect also sustained gunshot injuries and succumbed to them at the scene.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The police officer was transported in a police vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist investigators to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189.