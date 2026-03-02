Three houses were affected by a fire in Deacons, St.Michael, earlier today.

One house was destroyed, another extensively damaged and the third sustained minor damage.

Member of Parliament for St Michael West, Chris Gibbs, who is also the Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, says people in another house located behind the ones damaged by the blaze were affected by the smoke.

He says they will be given temporary accommodation while their home is cleaned and aired.

Minister Gibbs says he is thankful that no lives were lost.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard says they received the call about 12:26 p.m. and responded with one tender from the Bridgetown Port, one from the Bridgetown Fire Station and a tanker.

Eighteen fire officers battled the blaze under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch.

The house in which the fire began was unoccupied at the time.

Chief Maynard is also appealing to all Barbadians to be careful as they go about their business.