One of two ice-making machines at Fisheries Complex back in operation

One of two ice-making machines at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex is back in operation.

In recent weeks, the machines, which are more than 40 years old and experiencing servicing issues, prevented fisherfolk from receiving the ice needed to carry out operations on the water.

However, the fisherfolk have been given the assurance that work is being done to rectify these challenges.

Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries and Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and her team toured the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex this morning to get a first-hand understanding of what is happening in the markets.

CBC’s Vonardo Corbin and cameraman Patrick Murray were there and filed this report.