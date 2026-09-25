Open day highlights efforts to protect Barbados’ financial system

Protecting Barbados’ financial system was at the centre of today’s open day hosted by the Compliance Unit of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

The event gives members of the public and stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the unit’s work, including its role in strengthening compliance and helping to safeguard the country’s financial sector against money laundering and other illicit activity.

Chief Compliance Officer Cherrie Squires says the initiative forms part of the unit’s wider outreach programme and coincides with the observance of Compliance Officer Day, which recognises the important role compliance professionals play in promoting transparency, accountability and confidence in the financial system.