Opposition senator questions long-term clarity of Budget

Opposition Senator Karina Goodridge says the Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement delivered by Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn on March 16th reflect a Government that is responsive with short-term solutions, but uncertain about long-term strategies.

Senator Goodridge further states the proposals offer relief, but not always with the certainty or timeliness required.

She shared this assessment during the Appropriation Bill, 2026 debate in the Senate today.