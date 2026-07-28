The National Organising Committee for the State Service of Thanksgiving for National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers is being commended for working around the clock to ensure the arrangements flow smoothly.

Funeral Director of Lyndhurst Funeral Home, Peter Griffith, says this is significant because it was done within a limited time.

Mr Griffith says the funeral home, which was tasked with Sir Garry’s arrangements, handled its responsibilities with ease.