Outgoing City MP outlines qualities for successor ahead of nominations

Outgoing Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Lane, says he does not know who will replace him as candidate for the constituency.

Although he has confirmed he will not be contesting the seat in the next general election, the Barbados Labour Party has not yet announced a replacement or a nomination date to select a new candidate.

However, in a candid interview with political analyst Peter Wickham, Mr. Lane outlined the qualities he would like to see in his successor.

Mr. Lane, who last served as Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Culture before resigning almost a year ago, says he remains fully committed to the City of Bridgetown.

Nominations for the City of Bridgetown are scheduled to take place on January 17th.