Outgoing MP Corey Lane says he was never in politics for the money

Outgoing Member of Parliament for The City, Corey Lane, says he was never in politics for the money.

Mr. Lane says the majority of the salary received as a Government Minister or sitting MP goes back into assisting constituents.

Over the weekend, Mr. Lane announced he will not be seeking re-election in the next general election.

The announcement comes almost a year after he resigned as Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General, with responsibility for crime prevention, under the Barbados Labour Party.

He was speaking during a no-holds-barred interview with political analyst Peter Wickham.

Mr. Lane says he wanted to resign a long time ago, but felt he had to see it through to the end.