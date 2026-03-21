Outreach programme planned for Scottish Freemasonry in Barbados
An outreach programme is planned for Scottish Freemasonry in Barbados.
That’s according to newly installed District Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Barbados, Scottish Constitution, Roger Bushelle, who assumed office at the weekend.
He said the initiative would continue the efforts already established by his predecessor, with a focus on engaging schools and churches across the island.
Trevor Thorpe spoke with the new District Grand Master and filed this report.