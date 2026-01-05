Over 800 young people access drug education & counselling services in 2025
More young people are accessing the services provided by the Drug Education and Counselling Services.
That’s according to Director Roger Husbands, who says figures for last year show that more than 800 young people sought help.
He notes that the majority were males, with only 10% being female.
Due to the increase in clients, Mr. Husbands says the building constructed by the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust is now too small to meet demand.