Pakistan are in a strong position against the West Indies Select XI after reaching 184 for two before rain interrupted play on the opening day of their three-day warm-up match.

After being sent in to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, Pakistan lost just two wickets in 60.4 overs, with their top order taking control of the innings.

Opener Azan Awais is unbeaten on 78 and Babar Azam is 14 not out. Shan Masood contributed 70.

The match was halted by rain with Pakistan well placed to build a substantial first-innings total when play resumes.

The fixture serves as the teams’ final preparation ahead of the Test series, which bowls off next Saturday.