Panama Genealogy Fair celebrates historical ties and Barbadian contributions

The contributions of Barbadians to the development of the Panama Canal, along with the historical links between the two countries, were explored and celebrated today at the Panama Genealogy Market Fair and Cultural Exchange.

The event, hosted by the Barbados Government at the Hilton Barbados Resort, gave descendants of those who migrated to Panama an opportunity to trace their roots and highlighted the importance of ancestry.

Minister for Pan-African Affairs and Heritage Trevor Prescod emphasised the role of almost 60,000 migrants who travelled to Panama just over 100 years ago in the development of Barbados.

He said that while the migration was largely driven by the need to survive, those who made the journey ensured they earned enough to provide for their families back home.

Mr Prescod also shared his intention to honour the contributions of the ancestors through a plaque of recognition, which he hopes will be placed in Panama in the future.